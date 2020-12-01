One in five Hawaii residents are struggling with food insecurity, and one out of six are keiki. There is an unprecedented need for food during this time, and many organizations are working to combat hunger for our residents. One of those organizations is the Pantry. The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together’s Executive Director, Jennine Sullivan, joined us this morning with the details on how you can help.
thepantry.org
The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together Sees Rising Need in the Community
One in five Hawaii residents are struggling with food insecurity, and one out of six are keiki. There is an unprecedented need for food during this time, and many organizations are working to combat hunger for our residents. One of those organizations is the Pantry. The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together’s Executive Director, Jennine Sullivan, joined us this morning with the details on how you can help.