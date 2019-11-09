The Paina Dining promotion is all about noodles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Royal Hawaiian Center continues its Paina Dining Promotion series this month by highlighting a variety of special, limited-time noodle dishes at discounted prices throughout November.

The dining series is designed to promote a variety of cuisine at the shopping center and encourage visitors to dine around by offering incentives in the form of discounts and prizes to visitors.

Starting Friday, November 1, diners can fill out the Paina Stamp Card by sampling special noodle dishes offered for a limited time at participating restaurants.

Guests who visit two or more restaurants in the month of November will be entered into a prize drawing to win restaurant gift cards, a $500 Royal Hawaiian Center gift card, or a staycation at the neighboring Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Each participant who completes the Paina Stamp Card will also receive an exclusive lunch bag designed by local artist Kaitlin Dela Cruz.

Participating restaurants include Doraku Sushi Waikiki, Il Lupino Trattoria & Wine Bar, Noi Thai Cuisine, P.F. Chang’s Waikiki, Tim Ho Wan, and TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie.

“Our Paina Dining Promotion is a wonderful way for guests to experience the incredible variety of cuisine offered at the Royal Hawaiian Center. Our restaurant partners are having a lot of fun bringing their skills and creativity to the series, and we are looking forward to highlighting their noodle creations for the month of November,” said Royal Hawaiian Center Vice President, General Manager Marleen Akau.

Visitors can pick up their Pāʻina Stamp Card at participating restaurants or Helumoa Hale Guest Services. For more information on the Pāʻina Dining Promotions, visit www.RoyalHawaiianCenter.com or call Helumoa Hale Guest Services at 808-922-2299.