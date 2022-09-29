HONOLULU (KHON2) — The popularized ballet performance, The Nutcracker is making its way to the Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Kimi Takazawa, Executive Director of Ballet Hawaii said the last Nutcracker performance was in 2019.

“We wanted to have our Nutcracker set in the 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii. So I asked Septime Weber to adapt a new Nutcracker that incorporated all of the Hawaiian culture, which is so very important for us now to make sure that we are representing that,” said Pamela Taylor Tongg, Artistic Director of Ballet Hawaii.

Takazawa said, “We love that this production that blends history and island influences, is a tradition for many and we hope the performances will delight audiences of all ages and encourage the love of ballet in our community.”

There will be three performances at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $40 and go up to $125. They can be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office and TicketMaster locations.

You can visit the TicketMaster site for more information or call (800)-745-3000.