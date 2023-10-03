HONOLULU (KHON2) — The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honored with a United States postal stamp donning her image.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the stamp and sales are now underway that features the 107th Supreme Cour Justice.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The design is a painted portrait of Ginsburg in her black judicial robe and signature white collar. The stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, with a Michael J. Deas oil painting based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

“Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure who dedicated her life to public service and the pursuit of justice,” said USPS Board of Governors Chairman Roman Martinez IV. “She was a true pioneer, and it is our honor to celebrate her incredible legacy in this way. This stamp serves not just as a tribute but as an inspiration for future generations to uphold the values she fought for.”

The Ginsburg stamp was unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. It was done during it first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony which was open to the public.

“Ginsburg was a lifelong trailblazer as a woman in a male-dominated field, a law professor, an expert on anti-discrimination and equal protection law, and a judge who was unafraid to dissent from her colleagues in steadfast defense of her principles,” said a USPS spokesperson.

Ginsburg maintained a multifaceted legacy that includes many decisions that further expanded civil rights and liberties for many people groups. Her tenacity and perseverance was only eclipsed by the inescapable end of life.

Her life and meaningful work provided a role model for many citizens to defend their rights and know that they are worthy in participating in politics and society.

A new stamp features an oil painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo/United States Postal Service.)

“The stamp will serve as a lasting tribute to the Brooklyn native who has left an indelible impact on American jurisprudence and society at large” added the USPS spokesperson.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The forever stamp featuring Ginsburg currently sells for 66-cents.