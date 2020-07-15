The New Normal: Going to the bowling alley

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Aiea Bowl to undergo changes it has never had to do in its over 50 years at the Aiea Shopping Center.

“Fifty-two years,” said co-owner Glenn Uyeda. “Fifty-two years we’ve been here. It’s been a long time. We hope to be here longer, and continue to serve the community with bowling…and food!”

Considered an indoor attraction, Aiea Bowl had to comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines in order to re-open to the public.

That includes limiting groups to a maximum of 10 individuals, ensure multiple groups maintain 6 feet of distance between each other at all times, and face coverings must be worn at all times.

The new rules means your experience at the bowling alley will be different.

Reservations are now required to book a lane, and Aiea Bowl needs additional time between reservations to thoroughly sanitize the lanes, the shared bowling balls and shoes.

“We have to space people out and clean in between. We only have 12 lanes available now, instead of 24,” Uyeda explained.

Face coverings must be worn at all times inside the bowling alley, with the exception of the restaurant, where patrons are allowed to remove it in order to eat their meal.

Aiea Bowl is no longer offering live music at night as well.

Uyeda is also the chef at The Alley, the popular restaurant attached to the bowling alley.

As for its changing operations, restaurant manager Bobby Kumasaki says “it’s just a little different. There’s a lot more steps involved with serving customers. Sanitizing your counters, your pens, your keyboards, for example.”

While it’s common to wait awhile for a table at The Alley, the restaurant asks that patrons pack more patience from now on as they implement new COVID-19 safety guidelines.