The Nene species is on the road to recovery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s state bird, the Nene, is on the road to recovery.

That’s according to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

He announced Sunday, Dec. 8, that the Nene is being downlisted from an endangered species to threatened.

This is due to an intensive captive breeding program, a rigorous habitat restoration, and strategies to save the bird from extinction.

On Sunday, there are more than 2,800 birds with stable or increasing populations on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island, and Molokai.