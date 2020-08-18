The National Science Foundation to hold informal outreach process for the thirty meter telescope

FILE – This undated file illustration provided by Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) shows the proposed giant telescope on Mauna Kea on Hawaii’s Big Island. Construction on giant telescope to start again in the third week of July 2019, after court battles over Hawaii site that some consider sacred. (TMT via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Speaker Scott Saiki announced that the National Science

Foundation (NSF) has initiated an informal outreach process to engage stakeholders interested in

the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Saiki says the purpose of the informal outreach is to work with NSF to better understand the viewpoints of stakeholders, including native Hawaiians in efforts to best approach contruction of the TMT.

“TMT is a consequential project for Hawaiʻi. It is critical that all persons and organizations that have a position on TMT contact NSF so that their opinions can be heard.” – Scott Saiki, Speaker of the House, Hawaii State House of Representatives

After listening to and considering the stakeholders’ viewpoints, NSF will decide whether to initiate a formal federal environmental review process for TMT.

All stakeholders are encouraged to participate by contacting NSF at AST-MK@nsf.gov.

Latest Stories on KHON2