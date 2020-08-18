The National Science Foundation to hold informal outreach process for the thirty meter telescope

HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Speaker Scott Saiki announced that the National Science
Foundation (NSF) has initiated an informal outreach process to engage stakeholders interested in
the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project.
Saiki says the purpose of the informal outreach is to work with NSF to better understand the viewpoints of stakeholders, including native Hawaiians in efforts to best approach contruction of the TMT.
“TMT is a consequential project for Hawaiʻi. It is critical that all persons and organizations that have a position on TMT contact NSF so that their opinions can be heard.”– Scott Saiki, Speaker of the House, Hawaii State House of Representatives
After listening to and considering the stakeholders’ viewpoints, NSF will decide whether to initiate a formal federal environmental review process for TMT.
All stakeholders are encouraged to participate by contacting NSF at AST-MK@nsf.gov.
