A photo from the 2022 DripNiq Mother’s Day Picnic in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JemOpticz via Black Bazaar)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the second year in a row, Black Bazaar is hosting their DRIPNIQ Picnic Festival on Bishop Museum’s Great Lawn.

This is a wonderful opportunity to get your mom decked out in her most vibrant and fun clothing. The event is nearly a music festival, but it’s more a fun event.

Black Bazaar is partnering with numerous local businesses and vendors to put on this fun picnic festival; so, you’ll have an opportunity to support local while relaxing on Bishop Musuem’s gorgeous lawn and listening to live music and sipping on a drink.

“DRIPNIQ is the ultimate picnic event in Honolulu, Hawai i," said Amy Benson, Black Bazaar Executive Director. "Come dressed in your creative, vibrant and stylish outfits while picnicking with friends. You will enjoy live entertainment and will be able to support local food & retail vendors."

According to Benson, this year’s celebration is for anyone who enjoys outdoor events, lawn games, live music, DJs, food, style, fashion and creativity.

A photo shows the poster this the 2023 DripNiq Picnic Festival for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JemOpticz and April Amelia Photo via Black Bazaar)

Tickets are required to attend; so, you can go to Black Bazaar’s website and select one of the many ticket options that are available. These range from general admission to full service tented VIP Luxe picnic options.

The event is featuring the sounds of musicians who have traveled to Honolulu from South Africa. Talents such as Xavier BLK, Mindy Smokestack and Noelle will be entertaining festival-goers throughout the day.

A photo shows a picnic set up for the DripNiq Picnic Festival on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JemOpticz and April Amelia Photo via Black Bazaar)

“This is a time for making memories that ‘ll last a lifetime! A perfect way to celebrate Mother`s Day,” added Benson.

Women enjoy a moment of meditation in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JemOpticz and April Amelia Photo via Black Bazaar)

Black Bazaar was created as a means of connecting Hawaiʻi’s black diaspora. According to Black Bazaar, Hawaiʻi has a black population of four percent. Oftentimes, with such small numbers, black residents can feel isolated.

Black Bazaar wanted to create a safe space where black lives can be celebrated with no apologies where participants can be seen, heard and felt.

Women celebrate in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JemOpticz and April Amelia Photo via Black Bazaar)

Black Bazaar’s website provides a host of information on the organization as it seeks to “Create spaces that we can call home is of the utmost importance. Whether military or civilian, our mission has always been to foster connectivity within Black folks in the Pacific.”

The annual event will take place Sunday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at Bishop Museum. It is a 21 and up event.