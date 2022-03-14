HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know cherry pie is the top flavor in 11 states? In nine states, pumpkin pie dominated, primary on the West Coast. Guess which flavor people in Hawaii prefer?
Instacart, the leading online grocery platform, gathered data from every state based on actual purchases. Last year, more than 3.6 million pies were purchased on their platform.
To celebrate America’s favorite math holiday — Pi Day — here’s a look at every state’s most popular pie flavor.
- Alabama – Key Lime Pie
- Alaska – Lemon Meringue Pie
- Arizona – Pumpkin Pie
- Arkansas – Chocolate Pie
- California – Pumpkin Pie
- Colorado – Peach Pie
- Connecticut – Apple Pie
- Delaware – Lemon Meringue Pie
- Florida – Key Lime Pie
- Georgia – Sweet Potato Pie
- Hawaii – Pumpkin Pie
- Idaho – Pumpkin Pie
- Illinois – Cherry Pie
- Indiana – Cherry Pie
- Iowa – Cherry Pie
- Kansas – Cherry Pie
- Kentucky – Cherry Pie
- Louisiana – Pecan Pie
- Maine – Blueberry Pie
- Maryland – Apple Pie
- Massachusetts – Blueberry Pie
- Michigan – Cherry Pie
- Minnesota – Banana Cream Pie
- Mississippi – Pecan Pie
- Missouri – Cherry Pie
- Montana – Pumpkin Pie
- Nebraska – Apple Pie
- Nevada – Pumpkin Pie
- New Hampshire – Blueberry Pie
- New Jersey – Boston Cream Pie
- New Mexico – Pumpkin Pie
- New York – Boston Cream Pie
- North Carolina – Pecan Pie
- North Dakota – Banana Cream Pie
- Ohio – Cherry Pie
- Oklahoma – Cherry Pie
- Oregon – Marionberry Pie
- Pennsylvania – Apple Pie
- Rhode Island – Blueberry Pie
- South Carolina – Key Lime Pie
- South Dakota – Pumpkin Pie
- Tennessee – Pecan Pie
- Texas – Pecan Pie
- Utah – Pumpkin Pie
- Vermont – Chocolate Pie
- Virginia – Chocolate Pie
- Washington – Marionberry Pie
- Washington, D.C. – Apple Pie
- West Virginia – Cherry Pie
- Wisconsin – Cherry Pie
- Wyoming – Peach Pie
To determine which pie had the highest share over the national average in each state, Instacart looked at sales data between February 2021 and January 2022.