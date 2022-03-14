HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know cherry pie is the top flavor in 11 states? In nine states, pumpkin pie dominated, primary on the West Coast. Guess which flavor people in Hawaii prefer?

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform, gathered data from every state based on actual purchases. Last year, more than 3.6 million pies were purchased on their platform.

To celebrate America’s favorite math holiday — Pi Day — here’s a look at every state’s most popular pie flavor.

Alabama – Key Lime Pie

Alaska – Lemon Meringue Pie

Arizona – Pumpkin Pie

Arkansas – Chocolate Pie

California – Pumpkin Pie

Colorado – Peach Pie

Connecticut – Apple Pie

Delaware – Lemon Meringue Pie

Florida – Key Lime Pie

Georgia – Sweet Potato Pie

Hawaii – Pumpkin Pie

Idaho – Pumpkin Pie

Illinois – Cherry Pie

Indiana – Cherry Pie

Iowa – Cherry Pie

Kansas – Cherry Pie

Kentucky – Cherry Pie

Louisiana – Pecan Pie

Maine – Blueberry Pie

Maryland – Apple Pie

Massachusetts – Blueberry Pie

Michigan – Cherry Pie

Minnesota – Banana Cream Pie

Mississippi – Pecan Pie

Missouri – Cherry Pie

Montana – Pumpkin Pie

Nebraska – Apple Pie

Nevada – Pumpkin Pie

New Hampshire – Blueberry Pie

New Jersey – Boston Cream Pie

New Mexico – Pumpkin Pie

New York – Boston Cream Pie

North Carolina – Pecan Pie

North Dakota – Banana Cream Pie

Ohio – Cherry Pie

Oklahoma – Cherry Pie

Oregon – Marionberry Pie

Pennsylvania – Apple Pie

Rhode Island – Blueberry Pie

South Carolina – Key Lime Pie

South Dakota – Pumpkin Pie

Tennessee – Pecan Pie

Texas – Pecan Pie

Utah – Pumpkin Pie

Vermont – Chocolate Pie

Virginia – Chocolate Pie

Washington – Marionberry Pie

Washington, D.C. – Apple Pie

West Virginia – Cherry Pie

Wisconsin – Cherry Pie

Wyoming – Peach Pie

To determine which pie had the highest share over the national average in each state, Instacart looked at sales data between February 2021 and January 2022.