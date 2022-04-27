HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever vacationed somewhere and thought the town was just charming? Well, a new study just ranked the most charming small towns in every state.

Trips to Discover recently came out with the list and ranked Hawi Hawaii as the most charming small town in Hawaii. Hawi is located on the northern point of the Big Island that perfectly embodies that small town vibe.

They report it provides a tranquil haven that’s best known as the bicycle turnaround for the annual IRONMAN World Championship. Hawi is also the hub for artists with eclectic shops selling everything from handcrafted jewelry to paintings, clothes, fabric and more.

There is a plethora of organic food markets, local eateries, and a candy and ice cream shop that transforms into a kava bar at night.

Although big cities have their place for some vacationers, small cities can also be just as needed. Trips to Discover report small towns provide plenty of appeal when it comes to culture historical attractions and offer a more laid-back atmosphere.

