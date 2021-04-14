The Mighty Mo is expanding its hours of operation

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Battleship Missouri Memorial is expanding its hours. The site will now be open to guests five days a week from Tuesday through Saturday.

The Mighty Mo has seen an increase in daily visitors since its reopening.

“We are continually reviewing our operations plans as travel to Hawaii rebounds, which is why we’ve decided to be open five days a week,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial. “While we are working toward our original operations schedule prior to the pandemic, we still want to stress that the health and wellbeing of our guests are of the utmost importance. We have static tours to safely engage with guests about the history, firepower and legacy of the Mighty Mo. Guests are also welcomed to independently explore the USS Missouri.”

The USS Missouri will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say sanitization measures like those of highly touched areas, commonly used spaces and other surfaces are maintained regularly.