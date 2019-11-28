The Maui Cookie Lady is offering more than just cookies this holiday season

You may have heard of The Maui Cookie Lady from some of her biggest fans that include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ludacris. When she’s not concocting delicious treats for the stars, Mitzi Toro is using her platform to give back.

This holiday season, Toro is giving back to schools across Maui County through her slipper drive.

Toro’s original goal was to get a case of slippers to every school on each island in Maui county by the end of the year. Fortunately, the slipper drive reached that goal early on October 5th. At last check, Toro has donated 1,361 slippers to schools on Lanai, Molokai and Maui and is now in its second round.

This isn’t the first time The Maui Cookie Lady has paid it forward to the community. Toro has always used her growing business as a platform to do what she can for those in need.

Toro says she’s going to continue her hashtag “no barefoot left behind” through the holiday season. She hopes to get a second round of slippers to all the schools by the new year.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Maui Cookie Lady website or drop off a pair of slippers to The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course or Droplets in Makawao. Donations will be accepted until January first.