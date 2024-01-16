HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all kamaaina, visitors and lovers of the art that is hula. The Kilohana Hula Show will be making an iconic comeback at the Waikiki Shell.

The show is presented by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, with help from Mayor Rick Blagiardi.

The show is said to bring a modern twist to the iconic Kodak Hula Show that was held in Waikiki for more than 60 years.

Dancers from the reigning Merrie Monarch halau and cast members from the renowned Old Lahaina Luau will be featured in the new show, to bring authentic Hawaiian hula and culture to all.

A conference is to be held Thursday to discuss details of the show as well as introduce the cast.

The conference will begin at 11 a.m. at the Tom Moffat Waikiki Shell Amphitheater, and will even include a show preview.