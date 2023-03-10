HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s still taking months, and even years, for homeowners to get building permits. The Honolulu City Council is trying to tackle the chronic backlogs at the Department of Planning and Permitting .

“I think this really makes people feel frustrated,” said Jimmy Wu.

Wu is an architect at Prowork Pacific Inc. who also helps people draft building permit applications.

“We have been waiting like eight months, nine months to get a permit.”

But he said that’s nothing, others have been waiting one to two years.

“That becomes a big financial burden to homeowners.”

He said that what happens is people will want to apply for low interest loans but have to wait for the permit and sometimes by the time they get permit approval, the interest rates are much higher. Delays can also impact the cost for supplies.

Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola said she doesn’t go a week without getting a call about a building permit.

“When I heard that 75% of those permits were residential, I knew that we needed to get at this right away,” she added. “Because this is raising the cost of living, this is making it difficult to live here and its really deterring residents from wanting to do home repairs and simple things.”

So she introduced Bill 18, to allow homeowners to apply for a special assignment inspection or SAI, which allows construction to begin while they’re waiting for permit approval–work-around already granted to commercial properties.

“I think it’s really helpful because they expand the coverage of the SAI,” Wu said.

“I really felt like Bill 18 would be something for homeowners to have a win with,” Tupola explained.

Even though Bill 18 is almost guaranteed to be adopted, Tupola said allowing residential properties to request SAIs still won’t completely get rid of the backlog.

“This is not the silver bullet, but this is going to be a help,” she said.

What DPP really needs is workers and Tupola is suggesting they hire relief workers.

“It’s been done previously in the state and really helped because the workload for the department is such where there’s burnout, it’s going to be difficult,” she explained. “We’re never going to get this mountain down if we don’t get an influx of help. The director said in our public hearings that she’s in favor of that.”

The Honolulu City Council will vote on Bill 18 in its next meeting, Wednesday, March 15th at 10 a.m. To submit your testimony, click here.