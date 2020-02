Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, is scheduled to appear in a Kauai courtroom on Friday, February 21st at 3 p.m.

Kauai police arrested the 46-year-old on Thursday.

She has been charged with multiple counts linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

The kids have been missing since September.

