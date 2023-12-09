HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday night meant the beginning of the Kapolei City Lights.

The block party got underway at 5 p.m. fronting Kapolei Hale with live music, food, vendors and activities.

The parade is taking place from Kapolei High School to Kealakapu Street.

The mayor’s tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it down there for the initial start — no worries!

The decorations in and around Kapolei Hale will be open to the public through Jan. 2.