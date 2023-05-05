HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kym Peck’s 14-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in October, but she said that’s only part of the story.

“My daughter suffered from anxiety and depression, you know, it was exacerbated by COVID,” she explained. “We’d been waiting for months for an appointment with the only developmental psychiatrist on the island. She died waiting for an appointment.”

While she knows Fentanyl killed her daughter, she believes the lack of mental health services contributed to her death and remains a huge problem on the Big Island.

“There’s a shortage statewide but particularly our island,” said Dr. Kimo Alameda, VP of the Hawaii Island Community Health Center.

He said there’s only one or two mental health professionals for children on the island.

“How long am I waiting to get them in? “

“That child is probably waiting anywhere between three to six months to get a psychologist that’s outside of the school system.”

Alameda said schools are not required to provide mental health resources to students unless it is impacting their grades.

“But there’s a lot of youth out there who have depression anxiety and yet get good grades,” he explained. “Those are the ones that fall through the cracks .”

According to Peck, that was the case with Peck’s daughter. She said she was a straight A student.

Peck said she hopes to one day bring mental health education to the school system.

“I think it needs to be part of the health curriculum,” she said. “We need to talk about it, it needs to be addressed. People need to know that they’re not alone.”

“A curriculum or an emphasis on school based behavioral health would be ideal,” Alameda said.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the DOE said:

“The HIDOE utilizes a comprehensive approach to support the mental health and overall well-being of our students. In addition to counseling services, schools have trained behavioral-health staff who work across the spectrum of student needs. The HIDOE has also partnered with Hazel Health, along with other community based-providers like Hawai’i Keiki, to help meet the needs of all students. Visit heretohelp.hidoe.us for more information.” The Honolulu Department of Education

The legislature has included funding to support a number of positions dedicated to behavioral analysis and more than $1 million to help administer Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention Protocols.

Alameda’s advice for parents is to communicate with their kids. and to remember to have hope.

This is a link for mental health resources on the Big Island while this is a link to youth mental health resources.

“My definition of hope is, hold on pain ends, and they need to stay alive, and reaching out and asking them, how are they doing, and just having them to talk about and to share is the first step.”