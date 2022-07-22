HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo has received a second tiger named Anala. Anala is a female Sumatran tiger.

She’s almost five years old, weighing about 207 pounds and was raised in Central Florida.

Anala’s father, Malosi, was born at the Honolulu Zoo.

Anala will be at the Honolulu Zoo with her new mate named Seattle at the exhibit next to the other female tiger, Anala’s mother.

The Honolulu Zoo says the Sumatran tiger is one of the smallest tiger species in the world and the only tiger species to survive in the Sunda Islands.