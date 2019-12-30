The holidays are one of the most dangerous times to be on the road

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the holiday celebrations continue, Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) wants to remind everyone about the dangers of impaired driving.

They said holidays are one of the most dangerous times on the roads.

As people get ready to ring in 2020, they don’t want another senseless tragedy to be an eye-opener for us.

“Unfortunately, the tragedies are what raise public awareness,” said Arkie Koehl of MADD Hawaii. “It’s a terrible thing to say. That’s because of the tragedies that have occurred this year on Oahu and in the whole state, basically. Awareness is probably at an all-time high. But this has happened before. And it doesn’t seem to make a difference in the long-term.”

MADD said that you should always have a designated driver or use a ride service like a taxi, Uber, and Lyft.