HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the weekend before the weekend before Christmas, and it’s time to start watching those Christmas movie favorites.

There are so many Christmas movies to choose from with lots to offer by way of holiday cheer.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, KHON2.com decided to explore some of the favorite movies that our reporters and anchors love to indulge in during the Christmas season.

Polar Express

A photo shows the Polar Express movie poster. (Photo/Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Polar Express is an animation that came out in theaters in 2004. It stars the voices of Tom Hanks, Peter Scolari and Leslie Zemeckis.

It’s a story about a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on Christmas Eve on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

“It’s so heartwarming, and the ending always gets to me,” said Brittni Friedlander.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Unspecified – 1977: Euchariah promotional artwork / storyboards for the ABC tv special ‘Halloween is Grinch Night’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is one of the most iconic Christmas animations from 1966. It’s based on Dr. Suess’s 1957 book with the same title.

It’s the heartwarming story of a recluse who hates Christmas and everyone who celebrates it. As he attempts to steal Christmas joy so that everyone else is as miserable as he is, he realizes that Christmas isn’t about consumerism. It’s about being with those you love.

“The original Grinch cartoon is my favorite,” said Sam Spanger. “I used to watch it every Christmas with my mom, and she would read me the Dr. Seuss book before bed during the holidays.”

For Friedlander, it’s a childhood favorite.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hat in hand, a sadder-but-wiser Jack Skellington gets a boost from his ghost dog, Zero, when he and his plans for a “new and improved” Christmas get shot down and realizes for the first time that scaring people is what he does best in Touchstone Pictures animated film ,”Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas,” which will be returning to the big screen for the first time in seven years. (Photo/Joel Fletcher via Online USA)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of those Claymation animations from 1993 that does a great job of integrating technological skill with storytelling.

The story is about Jack Skellington who is the king of Halloween Town. One day, he discovers Christmas Town and falls in love with all the things that come with the holiday. But in his attempts to bring Christmas to his home dimension, he causes chaos and confusion.

Elf

Will Ferrell during premiere of “Elf” at Loews Astor Plaza in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

Elf has certainly become one of the most beloved holiday stories in movie history. It premiered in 2003 and stars the hilarious Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

In the story, the human Buddy is raised as an oversized elf by his adopted elf father. After he finds out the truth about being a human, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.

“Elf! Will Ferrell is a comedic genius, and I love how he made a human elf seem innocent and believable,” said Brigette Namata. “It always fills me with comfort whenever the holiday season rolls around and I rewatch the movie. My favorite part is when he’s caught singing along with Zooey Deschanel to ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside!'”

For Friedlander, she’s always loved how Ferrell’s character makes her have a good laugh.

Die Hard

Actor Bruce Willis attends the German photocall to Die Hard 4.0, June 18, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo/Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

Some people think it’s a Christmas move while other believe it’s just an action movie. For Chevy Chevalier, it’s both.

“Die Hard is my favorite Christmas movie, said Chevalier. “It came out while I was in basic training. So, it was the first movie I saw after basic training; and it was, and still is, the best action movie ever made. Best Christmas movie ever made as well.”

The 1988 movie is about a New York City police officer who tries to save his estranged wife and several others who have been taken hostage by terrorists (led by Alan Rickman’s character) during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

There have been four sequels that include, Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and A Good Day to Die Hard (2013).

Krampus

A member of the Haiminger Krampusgruppe dressed as the Krampus creature holds a junior Krampus that in the performance had been transformed from a delinquent little boy into the demon-like Krampus on the town square during their annual Krampus night in Tyrol on Dec. 1, 2013 in Haiming, Austria. (Photo/Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

What movie list is complete without a horror film to recommend? Krampus is true to mythology Christmas horror that came out in 2015.

Krampus is Saint Nickolaas’s alter ego in northern European Christmas traditions. While St. Nick is out delivering toys to all the good children, Krampus is out kidnapping and punishing all the bad children.

In the movie, a boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family’s home unleashing horror and chaos on the family and the community.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, now that we’ve shown you ours it’s your turn to tell us what your favorite Christmas movie is. Tell us in our comments sections on our social media posts.