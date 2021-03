HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to downlist the Aeʻo (Hawaiian Stilt) from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Aeʻo rely on wetlands to raise their young, forage for food, and rest.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

While wetlands are becoming increasingly rare, there are national wildlife refuges and state managed wetlands on Kauai, Oahu and Maui.