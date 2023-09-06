HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival is one of Honolulu’s summer highlights.

While Shakespeare can be a daunting read, there is really nothing else like being immersed in the bard’s words and seeing a world unfold that you couldn’t have imagined. And one of the more beautiful ways of enjoying Shakespeare is through the lenses of Pidgin.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

To understand a bit more about the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival, KHON2.com sat down with HSF’s Artistic Director, Tony Pisculli.

Pisculli said it is quite common for people to hate Shakespeare when they read it but fall in love with Shakespeare when they have the opportunity to be immersed in the world and the words that are created by the bard.

He had this to say about his experiences.

“So, a big part of what we do is we want to make Shakespeare accessible to people in Hawaiʻi in a way that I think it often isn’t,” explained Pisculli. “If you encounter it in English classes, it’s this burden that’s thrust on you; and it is challenging to deal with. I, still to this day, do not enjoy reading Shakespeare just on my own. If I’m running with an eye to production, to directing, to acting, something like that, that’s when it becomes interesting to me.”

But besides making people feel better about not wanting to read Shakespeare alone, what else is HSF doing?

HSF has been delighting audiences for 22 years. And in that time, they have been able to experiment with lots of different ways to present Shakespeare to the public.

“This [22 years] is impressive to me considering, again, we just sort of threw the first one together as a one off,” revealed Pisculli.

For Pisculli, bringing Shakespeare to the public is all about experimentation. But, as Pisculli explained, the experiments were introduced for a reason.

“One of the things I have been trying to do is what I call experimental Shakespeare,” said Pisculli. “I think Shakespeare, more than any other playwright, is amenable to experimentation.”

He went on to further discuss.

“Our experiments have been varied over the years; and I consider One Uddah Mid’Summah to be an experiment, of sorts,” explained Pisculli. “It’s a way to reach another audience, to reach out to people who say, ‘Shakespeare, it’s not for me, I’m a kumu hula person’. I’m, like, ‘well, hey, you can come and get your Pidgin here outdoors at Hawaiian Mission houses with a little side serving of Shakespeare as well.”

Pisculli is particularly a fan of the work Jackie Pualani Johnson has done with translating Shakespeare into Pidgin.

“One of the things I enjoy about Jackie’s production a lot is that unlike other Pidgin adaptations of Shakespeare, she preserves a lot of Shakespeare’s original language and sort of decorates it with Pidgin,” said Pisculli.

One of the issues that Pisculli has identified with Shakespeare productions is the lack of quality female characters in the stories. Women do not get the honor of recreating Richard the Third or Hamlet.

He explained that many women never get the opportunity to embark on a respected theatrical career because they simply do not have access to the parts. This led to some fun experimentation.

“The very first experiment we did was in our very first season,” said Pisculli. “We did an all-woman production. That was 22 years ago and was considered pretty daring, especially in Hawaiʻi. We got a lot of attention for it, positive and negative.”

Pisculli went on to explain that the experimentation was presented due to the lack of opportunity for women in Shakespeare and the lack of interest from local men to audition. So, HSF did an all-woman interpretation of Two Gentlemen of Verona in its first season.

This has led HSF to have an all-woman production of a Shakespearean play every other year. For him, this experience has really opened his eyes to the immense talent that female actors have.

“After doing all women Shakespeare plays for 20 years, we certainly established that women have just as much talent as men,” confided Pisculli. “We’ve just never had that opportunity to give them that chance. To clarify, the parts that there are for women in Shakespeare are often amazing, but there are so few of them that women simply don’t get the experience.”

And this experience has changed how Pisculli embraces Shakespeare.

“Oh, my goodness, most of my favorite actors now in the Shakespeare community are women because they’re incredible,” said Pisculli. “And I’ve had an opportunity to work with them and many more experiments. Women are massively talented.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

While the 22nd season of the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival has come to a close, they will be back for a 23rd season in 2024.