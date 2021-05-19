‘The Green’ to perform rooftop concert at International Market Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The international market place in Waikiki is being transformed into a concert venue.

The top level of the parking deck will be the stage for a two-night concert headlined by reggae band “The Green.” It’s taking place on Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21.

The band’s manager says they’re looking forward to performing live again.

“Since the pandemic, it’s taken a huge dive, so this is the right step in the right direction, being able to get live events some live music, The Green is so excited to do this show. They haven’t played in over a year,” said Kimo Kennedy, manager for the band.

The concert is a partnership with the Laylow hotel.

For more information, you can go to the band’s website.