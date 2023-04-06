HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big plans are in store for the State’s Transportation Department if Ed Sniffen is named director.

Sniffen is now a step closer to heading the department, after the Senate Transportation Department approved his recommendation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He said he has a lot of work to do.

“We definitely want to eliminate fatalities,” he explained.

In fact, he’s already been working toward that goal as the deputy director of highways by addressing speeding.

“When you see raised pedestrian crosswalks or speed humps pop up in your area, its not because I don’t like you,” he said. “I just want to save lives.”

And, with April being “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” he is urging the public to pay attention at the wheel.

“Put your phones away,” Sniffen said. “When you start driving, put it away and make sure everybody understands you’re not available. Get to your destination. Your emails, your voicemails and your calls can wait till then.”

Sniffen was praised in Thursday’s (April 6) hearing with the Senate Transportation Committee, receiving overwhelming support.

“Ed’s been an exceptional, exceptional leader,” said Jon Nouchi the Deputy Director of Department of Transportation Services. “He’s kind of shown us a new way of delivering projects or expediting response.”

Sniffen said his son did express concerns about him taking the job.

“He said, ‘Dad, I don’t know if you should take this job.’ I said ‘Why? Is something wrong?’ They said, ‘Yeah, remember back when you first started in 2014 and you broke the zipper lane? Our friends were upset at us for, like, a week. Now if you break airports and harbors, we might not have any friends.'” Sniffen said. “But I appreciate all that they’ve gone through and their continued support as we move forward.”

His nomination was passed with all four Senators voting in his favor.

“I think Ed has the capacity to drive change,” said Sen. Chris Lee, Chair of the Transportation Committee. “And, I think he’s demonstrated time and time again that he can think outside the box.”

“I’d love to be around here for the next four years to make sure we can make a lot of the improvements,” Sniffen said.

One of the things at the top of his to-do list: fixing our roads.

“For a long time, we had the worst roads in the nation. We’ve moved forward on a lot of the improvements on the highway system already,” he explained.

He’s also got big plans for our airports, hoping to turn them into premiere locations by improving cleanliness and offering visitors more experiences so they’re not ranked near the bottom.

“And, the harbor system, of course, we are upgrading consistently to ensure that we maximize safety and efficiency there,” Ed said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The recommendation now goes to the full Senate. According to Lee, that will probably happen next week.