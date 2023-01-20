KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.

Sometimes that support goes above and beyond what a person is required to do. This is the case for DLNR Division of State Parks Maui caretaker William ‘Wade’ Latham.

Latham took his kuleana to care for kūpuna to heart and spent hours one evening helping a stranded kūpuna couple who had come to Maui for a visit.

As a matter of fact, Latham spent so much of his time helping this couple that they felt the need to bring his good deeds to light.

Eighty-eight-year old Dan Kane and 77-year-old Sheila Kane of Tennessee were out enjoying a ride in a rented convertible. As they approached the one-way bridge on the Hana Highway, they said that a driver who was in an exceptional hurry drove them off the road.

Once they were off-road, their tire became punctured by a rock. Unfortunately, the rented vehicle did not have a spare in the truck; and they did not have reliable telecommunications capabilities.

They were stuck.

For a little while, said Sheila, people had stopped to see if they could help; but no one had the time or resources to really help them.

That is until Latham crossed their path.

According to the DLNR, Latham has worked for the parks for 30 years. Although he is only responsible for three parks on Maui’s east side, he keeps state parks across Maui clean and tidy.

Latham confirmed the Kanes’ story. He had been helping to clean up storm-felled trees in Mākena State Park. He was in the process of taking a break when he came across the Kanes.

Over the next several hours, Latham trekked between his home and the Kanes helping them with phone calls and providing them with life sustaining supplies of food and water. He called their car rental company and their auto club. He called several tow truck services. He even called the Maui Police Department.

Sheila said that “each time he came back, he provided information and even food and water. He offered to have us spend the night with him and his wife, but we were reluctant to leave our car in the event someone came looking for us.”

Latham spent six hours going back and forth until he reluctantly told the couple at around 11 p.m. that he had to go home so he could rest for the next day’s shift at the park.

As luck would have it, Latham’s work paid off. Within 30 minutes of his leaving the couple, a tow truck and a replacement car came to liberate the Kanes from their ordeal.

The DLNR said that Sheila used words like selfless, kind, concerned and helpful to describe Latham and his dedication to ensuring their safety.

Latham’s boss, DSP Maui Superintendent Larry Pacheco said that he was in no way surprised to hear this story as Latham has a long track record of going above and beyond.

He said, “Wade exemplifies the very best qualities of a group of workers who typically shun the spotlight. He’s an example for all of us about how we should and can treat all visitors and residents.”

Latham responded to his admirers.

“Throughout the years, I’ve helped a lot of tourists change tires, unlock cars and even provide gas. This was just one of those situations. I felt obligated to take care of our kūpuna. I just couldn’t leave them in the middle of nowhere. No cell service, no lights, no food, no drink, no nothing,” Latham said.

Latham said that he encouraged the couple and let them know that “over here, you still get aloha. They got the true meaning that night, for sure.”