HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been reported that more than 84 million (1 in 3) adults have prediabetes in America. Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is an epidemic in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 34 million Americans have diabetes and face its devastating consequences.

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 128,653 people in Hawaii, or 11.2% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes. They also report an additional 39,000 people in Hawaii have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk.

There are more than 400,000 people in Hawaii, 37.1% of the adult population, who have prediabetes, and every year an estimated 10,041 people in Hawaii are diagnosed with diabetes.

It’s been reported that people with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes. They estimate the total direct medical expenses for diagnosed diabetes in Hawaii at $1 billion in 2017. In addition, they estimate another $465 million was spent on indirect costs from lost productivity due to diabetes.

Organizations are teaming together to help fund more diabetes research in Hawaii. In 2021, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases invested $1,277,395 in diabetes-related research projects in Hawaii.

If you are worried about having diabetes or being prediabetic, the CDC has an online test you can take to see where you stand.

To take the test click here, and for more information on diabetes and ways to manage it, visit the CDC’s website.