HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Marathon prides itself on being the the only world-class marathon that allows all participants to finish without a cut-off time.

Marathon organizers stayed true to their word as they celebrated the final finishers of the 50th Honolulu Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Miyuki and Mikayo Sato are a mother and daughter duo who crossed the finish line at just over 17 and a half hours.

Miyuki is 66-years-old; Mikayo is 45-years-old.

The two were amongst 14,645 marathon participants and 5,700 10K runners who started the race at 5 a.m.

Because of the no cut-off feature, the race is known to have the highest percentage of first-time marathoners.

In fact, Marathon newbies made up 35 percent of the field this year.

Despite that the final finishers came through the finish line nearly 15 hours, or more than half a day, after the winner, they were awarded medals and t-shirts for their hard work and effort.