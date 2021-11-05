The film “Waterman” about Duke Kahanamoku had its world premiere

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 1912, Duke Kahanamoku made it to his first Olympic games. That year, not only did he break world records, he came home with a gold and silver medal as well.

All these years later, his legacy continues, and his relevancy remains. On Friday, Nov. 5, at Bishop Museum, a film entitled “Waterman” had its world premiere sharing the life of Duke.

KHON2 tracked down the film’s director, Isaac Halasima, to find out more. We congratulated him on getting here and asked: Leading up to this point, watching the trailer to this is very inspirational and as a Hawaiian, it makes you very proud. How did this even come about? How did this opportunity land in your lap?

Halasima said it started with his uncle and said:

“Most people know of the statue of Duke Kahanamoku on the beach and my uncle, Jan Fisher, made that statue. That connection, he had a very keen eye on my career — one as his Polynesian nephew growing up, but I was also growing up as an artist, and he was the one that told me I should try give this a shot. And then when he died in 2016 is when it really started hitting me that I need to really take him up on that. I started to chase it down. I found the producers that helped me out with this. They’re a nonprofit. — just love that they believed in me. I started pushing this story from there. In the end, this is about five years in the making.”

Within those five years, people can only imagine the research and the effort and the things that Halasima had come across to put this together. When people speak of Duke, we always hear the positive. We hear his achievements but do not necessarily hear the challenges and discrimination for example.

KHON2 then asked: Through your research, what are some stories that you can speak of knowing now that this is something that Duke had to go through?

“I always thought it was interesting that it seems counter to things we do nowadays,” said Halasima.

“An example would be dealing with the first time any of them saw segregation with the Outrigger Club, and those things where the world did it so Outrigger did what the world did. Im not tearing then down at all. But he decided to go, that’s OK. You guys do your thing, we will do our thing. So, he creates Hui Nalu with his brothers and then next thing you know, it becomes ‘we add women, we will add all these parts and make it super fun.’ And, of course, all the other clubs gets jealous because this is fun, and that was his answer — was positivity. When someone was mean to him, when someone was treating him, he didn’t treat a whole people like that one person. He saw the person and then he believed in him and that they would do something right; then I feel that is something we need nowadays is something like that, to be able to do the good thing.” Isaac Halasima, director of “Waterman”

For the public and for viewers, there are limited opportunities to see this film. Although Friday night sold out, there is still one more screening.

KHON2 asked: But from this point, moving forward out of this festival, is there going to be an opportunity for this to be available to the public?

“Yeah, we are still bouncing around to other festivals,” explained Halasima. “I’m flying from here to Florida, and I’m excited for that one. We are going to do some openings, like a wide-open public thing as soon as we are done with the festival circuit. Believe me, Hawaii, this is for you. So, it’s going to be out for everybody out here.”

The film “Waterman” only has one screening on Oahu. For neighbor islands, there will be three more screenings in the weeks ahead. This is all part of the Hawaii International Film Festival, which kicked off Thursday, Nov. 4, and will last all the way through Nov. 28.

