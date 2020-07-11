The feathered cloak and helmet of Chief Kalaniʻōpuʻu are here to stay

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The ancient cultural objects left the islands hundreds of years ago.

After spending more than a century in New Zealand, they found their way home and will stay here for good.

In March of 2016, the ʻahuʻula (feathered cloak) and mahiole (feathered helmet) were returned to Hawaiʻi on a long-term loan basis from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

These are now officially under the ownership of Bishop Museum.

These living pieces of Hawaiʻi history remains on display on the Hawaiian Hall of the Bishop Museum, which is open to the public but with new social distancing regulations.

Be sure to check out their website for all the information, www.bishopmuseum.org.