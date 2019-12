HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational contest director, Liam McNamara has officially announced the “yellow alert” for the big wave competition to potentially happen early next week.



McNamara will make the green or red light call within the next 48 hours with an update at noon tomorrow. Surfer invitees and spectators excitedly wait to see if The Eddie will run for the tenth time since its inception in 1985 at Sunset Beach.