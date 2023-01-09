HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Aikau family, The Eddie is on.
According to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational website, the event will run on Wednesday.
The invitees include some of the legends of surfing.
Aaron Gold
Andrea Moller
Billy Kemper
Eli Olson
Emily Erickson
Ezekiel Lau
Grant Baker
Greg Long
Ian Walsh
Jake Maki
Jamie O’Brien
Jamie Mitchell
John John Florence
Josh Moniz
Justine Dupont
Kai Lenny
Keala Kennelly
Keali’i Mamala
Kelly Slater
Koa Rothman
Kohl Christensen
Landon McNamara
Lucas Chianca
Luke Shepardson
Makani Adric
Makuakai Rothman
Mark Healey
Mason Ho
Michael Ho
Nathan Florence
Nathan Fletcher
Nic von Rupp
Paige Alms
Peter Mel
Ramon Navarro
Ross Clarke-Jones
Shane Dorian
Taio Shipman
Tikanui Smith
Tyler Larronde
MEN ALTERNATES
Mikey O’Shaughnessy
Kahea Hart
Chris Owens
Dave Wassel
Ben Wilkinson
Joey Cadiz (Aloha)
Reef McIntosh
Mike Pietsch
Torrey Meister
Ryan Seelbach
Chris Bertish
Jamie Sterling
WOMEN ALTERNATES
Bianca Valenti
Laura Enever
Raquel Heckert
Silvia Nabuco
Polly Ralda
Isabelle Leonhardt