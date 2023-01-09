A frame of Eddie Aikau displayed during a ceremony honoring the famous surfer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Aikau family, The Eddie is on.

According to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational website, the event will run on Wednesday.

The invitees include some of the legends of surfing.

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Billy Kemper

Eli Olson

Emily Erickson

Ezekiel Lau

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jake Maki

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Josh Moniz

Justine Dupont

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali’i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Kohl Christensen

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makani Adric

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Michael Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Nic von Rupp

Paige Alms

Peter Mel

Ramon Navarro

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Taio Shipman

Tikanui Smith

Tyler Larronde

MEN ALTERNATES

Mikey O’Shaughnessy

Kahea Hart

Chris Owens

Dave Wassel

Ben Wilkinson

Joey Cadiz (Aloha)

Reef McIntosh

Mike Pietsch

Torrey Meister

Ryan Seelbach

Chris Bertish

Jamie Sterling

WOMEN ALTERNATES

Bianca Valenti

Laura Enever

Raquel Heckert

Silvia Nabuco

Polly Ralda

Isabelle Leonhardt