The Do’s and Don’t’s of pet care during the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It looks like pets are on Santa’s nice list this year.

A new survey stated that about half of Hawaii’s pet owners admit to spending more on pets than their partners during the holidays.

The survey also said that one-third of pet owners dress their pets in Christmas-themed clothing.

If you’re a dog owner, you’re probably familiar with them giving you puppy dog eyes while you’re preparing Christmas dinner. 29% of dog owners admit that they give in and feed their pets some of their Christmas meal (like a piece of turkey or some roasted vegetables).

Despite that we treat our pets much like humans, it’s important to know that their bodies can’t process much of the food that we eat – in fact, some foods that are safe for human consumption are extremely toxic to our furry friends. Here are some foods you should definitely avoid feeding your pet this Christmas:



Chocolate and nuts

This contains a chemical called theobromine which is seriously poisonous if ingested in large quantities by cats or dogs. You probably didn’t know that walnuts and macadamia nuts are actually toxic to pets and can harm their digestive, muscle and nervous systems. Keep bowls of treats out of reach!



Raisins, sultanas, currants, and grapes

Even small quantities of these fruits can cause vomiting, diarrhea and in extreme cases, kidney failure. Beware of mince pies, Christmas pudding and fruit cake as these often contain all or one of the above fruits, as well as alcohol, which is also not good for your pet.



Fruits with stones

On top of being a choking hazard, the stones and pips of fruit like apples, cherries, peaches, plums and apricots contain cyanide, which is poisonous to pets.



Even though there are many foods your pet cannot consume, there are still some that are perfectly safe to share with them at Christmas, such as:



Turkey

Your furry friend would love a couple pieces of plain, skinless turkey that’s free from any sauce, which can affect their stomach. Make especially sure than there are no bones in this meat as they can get stuck in their throats.



Winter vegetables

Some vegetables are really good for your pet’s health in small quantities as long as they are plain and contain no added oil or butter. Think things like green beans, carrots, brussels sprouts, broccoli, peas, spinach and parsnips.



Potatoes

Everyone’s favorite side dish is also delicious to your pet in small amounts. Again, ensure there is no added oil, butter or salt added.



For more information from Innovet Pet, click here to view.