HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall is the start to rainy season in Hawaii which means flooded roadways, downed power lines and trees can all happen in the next few months.

Floodwater can pose a drowning risk regardless of your ability to swim. Swiftly moving shallow water can turn deadly and even shallow standing water can be extremely dangerous for small children.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Not only does flood water pose a drowning risk but it could contain things that harm one’s health.

According to the CDC, flood waters could contain sharp objects, such as glass or metal fragments, that can cause injury that leads to infection.

Floodwater can contain:

Downed power lines

Human and livestock waste

Household, medical, and industrial hazardous waste (chemical, biological, and radiological)

Coal ash waste that can contain carcinogenic compounds such as arsenic, chromium, and mercury

Other contaminants that can lead to illness

Physical objects such as lumber, vehicles, and debris

Wild or stray animals such as rodents and snakes

After a hurricane, flood or other natural disaster that causes large amounts of water in a region, it’s best to be careful to avoid electrical hazards both in your home and around you.

Shut off electrical power and natural gas or propane tanks in your home to avoid fire, electrocution, or explosions.

NEVER touch a fallen power line. Call the power company to report fallen power lines. Avoid contact with overhead power lines during cleanup and other activities.

Do not drive through standing water if downed power lines are in the water.

If you believe someone has been electrocuted, call or have someone else call 911 or emergency medical help.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Flood water can also displace animals, reptiles and insects. It’s important to protect yourself and your family to be alert.