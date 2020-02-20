The Commodores are coming to Hawaii

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Motown group “The Commodores” are coming to Hawaii from April 24 to 27 at Blue Note Hawaii. Presale tickets are already underway. Prices range from $85 to $125. The band from the 70s is known for such hits as “Brick House” and “Nightshift.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story