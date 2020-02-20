The Commodores are coming to Hawaii

Governor David Ige is just back from Japan and gave us an update on the Coronavirus or COVID-19. He says the Japanese visitor who was in Hawaii is still in the hospital with the virus but his wife has recovered. A Hawaii resident quarantined at Pearl Harbor is doing well and should be released at the end of the week.

Governor Ige says he's been pushing hard for those CDC test kits and to be able to test in Hawaii because of our location and ability to test for the islands in the Pacific. After two batches of the test kits sent to Hawaii were defective, Governor Ige says the CDC is taking a step back as new kits are being developed.