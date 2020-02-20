The Motown group “The Commodores” are coming to Hawaii from April 24 to 27 at Blue Note Hawaii. Presale tickets are already underway. Prices range from $85 to $125. The band from the 70s is known for such hits as “Brick House” and “Nightshift.”
Tickets can be purchased here.
