‘The Candle Collective HI’ makes one-of-a-kind candles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic was, and still is, a big challenge for many people, especially those who lost a job and need to find other means to make ends meet.

Maybe trying to find the light and the end of the tunnel was the answer all along.

“The Candle Collective HI” started in February 2021 and represents something positive that came out of the pandemic.

KHON2 met with the owner, Shelby Williams.

“Yeah, I just started this past February,” says Williams. “It was actually intended for Valentine’s Day gifts which is where a lot of my saying come from. And then from there, I just kind of expanded.”

On The Candle Collective HI’s Instagram, it says “Mama owned.”

KHON2 needed to know how Williams manages motherhood and a candle company.

“So, when I first started, I did have another job,” says Williams. “And just balancing life and watching your kids, doing your side business, doing your main job, it’s just so much to juggle. So, after a couple months in, I just took the leap of faith and this is my main job.”

Williams’ candles boast that they are made from “natural soy wax.” But what is the difference or benefit when compared to regular wax for a candle?

“The other main type of candle wax that people use to make candles is called paraffin wax,” says Williams. “Soy wax compared to paraffin wax is a lot healthier for your home and for the environment.”

On the candles there are messages, like “Soda A or Soda X,” and on the opposite side, “Not too sweet, Not too rancid,” and “You’re the Chee to my Hoo,” and “You had me at Howzit,” and so much more.

What was the inspiration to the messages?

“I guess it just came from the things that we know and love in Hawaii and just all blended together and my hope is that it brings people that light and humor especially in times like these when we are just coming out of the pandemic,” says Williams.

Her most popular candle is actually too cheeky to show on TV.

