HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 988 crisis line launched last summer. Its purpose is to increase access to mental health resources. KHON2.com wanted to know how things are going as it approaches the one-year mark. According to the organizations in charge of the hotline, one of the biggest problems is many people still don’t know about it.

The 988 crisis hotline officially launched in Hawaii on July 16, 2022.

“The transition to 988 has been pretty seamless for us here in Hawaii,” said Belinda Danielson, Department of Health Community Programs supervisor.

One of the reasons it went off without a hitch, is the state already had a crisis hotline and other services in place.

While that benefited them in the 988 roll-out, there were unforeseen consequences, according to Sherrie Freitas, Executive Director of Hawaii CARES.

“Even though we have launched 988, it’s still been a gradual pickup, or the majority of our calls are still coming in and through our crisis line,” Freitas explained.

KHON2.com asked, “So, more people are still calling the other number and not using the simple 988?”

“That is correct,” Freitas said.

In an effort to change that, Danielson said they’re launching a new website and plan to release new public service announcements this summer to let everyone know 988 is the easiest way to get help.

The staff is highly trained, they take calls in the call center 24 hours a day, seven days a week helping people with crisis services, mental and emotional health support, and substance abuse recovery.

“(Callers will) get more guidance, and they’ve got, you know, local people who are picking up the phone. So there they have the aloha there,” Danielson said.

According to Freitas, the call center gets an average of 300 calls a day, and up to 500 on busier days.

People can call or text chat, and all communications are confidential,

Services are available to anyone — from keiki to kupuna — and Freitas said they even have interpreters.

“Language should not be a barrier,” she explained. “One of the blessings of 988 is that we have interpretive services. So whatever their language is, we are able to have access 24 hours a day to be able to have interpreter services for them.”

And she added that no one ever gets a busy signal and the average wait time is around nine seconds.

“We’re able to answer 94% of the calls have come in,” Danielson explained.

She added that no call ever goes unanswered; if the local call center can’t answer quickly, they’ll be rerouted to a mainland call center.

She said the goal is to make sure the community gets help whenever they need it.

“We want mental health to be elevated to the point where everybody understands that we all go through stuff. And there’s a number to call and it’s 988.”