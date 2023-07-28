HONOLULU (KHON2) — In today’s world, one needs a better reason to go on a holiday other than out right exploitation.

Hawaiʻi has been grappling with exactly this over the last few years as its tourism industry attempts to balance profits with ensuring Hawaiʻi’s environmental, social, cultural and economic options are not sacrificed.

KHON2.com was able to catch up with Tyler Gomes who is the Chief Administrator of Kilohana for the Council for Native Hawaiian Development to ask him about being a responsible tourist in Hawaiʻi.

Something that many need to keep in mind is that you are not traveling to a developing nation or a country that is in dire straits.

Hawaiʻi is a prosperous nation that is a full-fledged member state of the United States of America. There is contention over the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1893, but Hawaiʻi continues to be a vibrant and diverse community with a legitimate government and economy.

This is why being a responsible tourist is very important.

“In balancing our identity and our brand as a global destination, we have to remember that these islands are home to a vibrant working community who are just trying to get by,” said Gomes. “And these two experiences run up against one another sometimes in conflict.”

So, finding ways to give back to the ʻāina (land) is the best way to experience your holiday in paradise for the very first time. And most of the opportunities to volunteer are family friendly locations and events.

“There are dozens of amazing opportunities that really focus on volunteer work. ‘Voluntourism’ is becoming a really attractive area for visitors, and I think that’s what we want to cultivate,” said Gomes.

Some of the things you can do to volunteer while in the islands:

Mālama Loko Ea Foundation welcomes you to visit their fishpond to learn about and give back to the land in a way that is meaningful and connects you to place. Be a part of their legacy at Loko Ea fishpond.

“I learned here that everyone has a chance to work to protect our land and help our natural species.” —Xavier, grade 5. A group of volunteers work at the fishpond in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.(Photo/Mālama Loko Ea Foundation)

“I learned here that everyone has a chance to work to protect our land and help our natural species.” —Xavier, grade 5. A group of volunteers hold nets at the fishpond in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mālama Loko Ea Foundation)

“I learned here that everyone has a chance to work to protect our land and help our natural species.” —Xavier, grade 5. A photo shows volunteers walking along the fishpond in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mālama Loko Ea Foundation)

“I learned here that everyone has a chance to work to protect our land and help our natural species.” —Xavier, grade 5. A group of children who volunteers at the fishpond pose for a photo in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mālama Loko Ea Foundation)

“I learned here that everyone has a chance to work to protect our land and help our natural species.” —Xavier, grade 5. A volunteers at the fishpond pose for a photo in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Mālama Loko Ea Foundation)

Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative is a non-profit organization founded in 2014 that works to preserve economically viable and sustainable endemic/native Hawaiian forests, protect Hawaiʻi’s endangered species, sequester carbon and recharge watersheds.

Traditional ways of forestation are practiced in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

Volunteers plant a tree in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

Volunteers plant a tree in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

A shovel sticks in the ground in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

A tree grows in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

A shovel sticks in the ground in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

Volunteers plant a tree in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

Volunteers pose for a photo under a tree in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative)

Volunteers are welcome at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor. The youngest volunteers can be 13 with an adult. At 16, anyone can volunteer. There are lots of things to do and volunteer as part of the crew.

People work on to repair a ship in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor)

Maui’s Coastal Whale Foundation allow volunteers to participate in Coastal Marine Debris Monitoring Program as a community scientist. Simply pick up your supplies (upcycled grain bag donated by Maui Brewing Company and a datasheet) at PacWhale Eco-Adventures’ Ocean Store in Lahaina or Ma‘alaea and then head out to clean up any part of Maui’s coastline or your favorite coastline back home.

A whale breaches the ocean off Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Pacific Whale Foundation)

Redline Rafting embraces its ecological responsibilities, understanding the limited natural resources our beautiful islands have to offer. It is everyone’s kuleana (responsibility) to take care of our land and ocean.

A Redline Raft floats on the Pacific Ocean off Kihei, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Redline Rafting Co.)

Surfrider Foundation is the largest network of coastal defenders in the world. Their volunteers are the lifeblood of the Surfrider Foundation. You can join their network and help them tackle the issues that face our ocean, waves and beaches.

Volunteers participate in a beach cleanup initiative. (Photo/Surfrider Foundation)

There are many more opportunities to volunteer that are listed on GoHawaii‘s website.

So, when you come to Hawaiʻi for that perfect holiday, remember that going to the beach or shopping in Waikiki is only a very tiny part of what you can experience while in a place like no other on Earth.