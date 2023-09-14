The land meets the water in Hawaii. (Photo/Hawaii Tourism Authority via Go Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are a resident who wants to take an easy staycation or you’re a tourist who wants to experience the best Hawaiʻi has to offer, there is no shortage of adventures waiting for you to explore.

According to the Demographic, Social, Economic and Housing Characteristics for Selected Race Groups in Hawaiʻi, nearly 70% of households in Hawaiʻi are families which is slightly higher than the national average of approximately 66%.

“An estimated 33.5% of all households have at least one child living in it, and an estimated 32.5% of households have at least one person 65 or older living in it,” according to the study.

With so many families, this made KHON2.com wonder what the most popular family-friendly resorts in Hawaiʻi are.

For this we turned a couple of resources, Conde Nast and Expedia. This is what we found.

The top on each of these lists are:

Ahilani Resort is located in Waikīkī. The resort’s name is in honor of Queen Lili’uokalani who was the last reigning monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Ahilani boasts a “modern oasis offering a refreshing balance of energy and relaxation in a lively, urban location.”

Aulani, is a Disney Resort & Spa located in Ko ʻOlina on Oʻahu. Aulani boasts a family paradise that includes a touch of magic. Their slogan indicates that there is “something for everyone to enjoy”.

Conde Nast and Expedia provided their top ten choices; so, let’s explore those.

On Oʻahu

The Kahala Hotel & Resort is located in Waikīkī.

The Royal Hawaiian is luxury collection resort located in Waikīkī.

The Hilton Hawaiian Village Beach Resort is also located in Waikīkī.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences is located in Waikīkī.

The Halepuna and the Halekulani are sister hotels; both are located in Waikīkī.

On Hawaiʻi Island

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is located in Waimea.

Four Seasons Resort is located in Hualalai. This resort is both lists.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort is located in Waimea.

The Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort is located in Kailua-Kona.

Fairmont Orchid Gold Experience is located on Waimea.

Hilton Waikola Village is located in Waikoloa Village.

On Maui

The Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort is located in Wailea.

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is located in Kīhei.

On Lanaʻi

Four Season Resort Lanaʻi is located on the southern tip of the island.

On Kauaʻi

Grand Hyatt Resort and Spa is located in Koloa.

Now that you know where you and your family can spend a nice, relaxing, carefree holiday, you can begin planning the adventures that lie ahead.