The Battleship Missouri Memorial rounds out 2019 with its 9 millionth visitor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ringing in a particularly momentous year, the Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomes aboard its 9-millionth visitor. Today marks an exciting day for visitors Diane, Daniel, and daughter Bridget Greene, a current marine officer stationed out in Kaneohe Bay. As they entered the pier, they were greeted with a warm aloha from the battleship’s executive team.

“What an amazing day for the USS Missouri as we celebrate our 9-millionth visitors,” said Mike Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “Our efforts to share the battleship’s story and place in history is made possible with the endless support of our visitors, staff, volunteers and donors. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Battleship Missouri Memorial from near and far in the coming year.”

“It feels very special to pay this visit and it was something I’ve been looking forward to,” said Daniel Greene, who is visiting his daughter in Hawaii for the first time with wife Diane.



After commemorating the moment with a coordinated photo op, the Greene family received a private VIP tour of the “Mighty Mo” and a special opportunity to raise the American flag aboard the famous historical landmark. A gift bag inclusive of USS Missouri memorabilia, a family membership, and small piece of engraved teak were also shared as parting gifts.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the Battleship Missouri Memorial reach yet another milestone,” said Tim Guard, chairman of the Board of Directors for the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “We are so humbled for the millions of visitors who want to learn and share the battleship’s legacy, and the dedication it takes to allow this significant historic attraction to live on.”

The USS Missouri, affectionately known as America’s last battleship, secured her spot in history as the site of Japan’s unconditional surrender to the Allied Forces on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II. This year, 2020, the Battleship Missouri Memorial commemorates the 75th anniversary of the End of WWII on the decks of USS Missouri.