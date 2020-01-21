The art of Chinese calligraphy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year is this Saturday.

It will be the Year of the Rat.

If you would like to receive some good fortune for the new year. We have someone you should see joining us in studio, Ina Chang, a Chinese calligrapher.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story