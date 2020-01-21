The art of Chinese calligraphy Local News by: Lauren Day Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 08:49 PM HST / Updated: Jan 20, 2020 / 08:49 PM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinese New Year is this Saturday. It will be the Year of the Rat. If you would like to receive some good fortune for the new year. We have someone you should see joining us in studio, Ina Chang, a Chinese calligrapher. The art of Chinese calligraphy Neighbor guides officers before fatal police shooting 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers will become the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl Active investigation continues after Sunday’s fatal police shooting Children, ohana of slain HPD officer speak out