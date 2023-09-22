HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Festivals are the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the state.

It begins on Friday, Sept. 22 and goes through the weekend. The 2023 theme is Piliʻāina.

“This year, we continue to explore our relationship to the land with the theme, Piliʻāina – to have kinship with the land,” explained a spokesperson for the festival. “Pili means to have a personal connection to or close relationship with someone or something. Hoapili means close or dear friend. All relationships need nurturing and attention.”

The 69th Annual Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is taking place on Kalākaua Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Organizers said “the Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a is Hawai‘i’s largest annual block party featuring local food, music and entertainment.”

The 75th Annual Floral Parade presented by ʻAlohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach begins on Saturday, Sept. 30. It is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from Ala Moana Park through Kalākaua Avenue to Kapi‘olani Park beginning at 9 a.m.

Organizers invite you to “witness a colorful procession of horseback riders, performances and floats covered with Hawaiian flowers.”