The Aloha Club of Hilo Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse gears up for big fundraiser

The Aloha Club of Hilo Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse is part of an international organization that helps people with mental illness.

This month, the non-profit is hosting a fundraiser, in order to continue making a difference in the Hilo community.

“One in five people have a mental illness, so chances are you interact with people with a mental illness on daily basis,” said Scott Yoshizumi from the Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse.

Yoshizumi said the hardest part for those with a mental illness is overcoming the stigma.

The Aloha Club of Hilo Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse helps those with severe and persistent mental illness re-integrate back into the workforce.

“They’ve been in the system their entire life, and they’ve been told what to do their entire life. So a lot of times when you try to talk at them, they shut down,” Yoshizumi said about many of their members.

“What we try to do is talk with them and work side by side with them to achieve their goals,” he added about the Clubhouse’s method to help others.

In order to continue doing great work, the clubhouse needs new vehicles to help members get to and from the organization. Yoshizumi said they also help with transportation when their members first get jobs.

“Also new training equipment to help our members become more skilled and make them more competitive in the open market,” Yoshizumi added.

The clubhouse will be hosting a comedy night fundraiser on Oct. 25th. The event features popular comedians Augie T., Nehemiah Nihipali and others.

Nihipali said the clubhouse has even helped him through tough times.

“That’s the thing, we’re good actors. We can put off this image that everything is alright, but inside, it’s a different story,” Nihipali said.

Yoshizumi said the goal is to be able to continue changing lives for years to come.

“While they may have the diagnosis of a mental illness, they’re still able to do everything that everyone else is able to do,” Yoshizumi said,

