HONOLULU (KHON2) — Plans to build a pedestrian bridge over the Ala Wai are moving forward.

Thanks to $25 million in federal funds to help create the long-envisioned 1.3-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle crossing.

The deck of the bridge will be 14 feet above the canal.

The design of the bridge will not allow for vehicles…It will also preserve sight lines and not interfere with the historic canal walls.

Ala Pono is now poised to become the long envisioned mauka-makai pedestrian and bicycle crossing of the 1.3-mile long Ala Wai Canal. The canal and its embankment, bordering sidewalks, benches, paths and greenways are recreational assets for neighboring communities, while the canal itself serves as the northern boundary of Waikīkī.

This is the feedback the city received during the Draft Environmental Assessment public review period and a Context Sensitive Design (CSD) approach:

The City continues to work with stakeholders in the environmental assessment and National Historic Preservation Act processes to create a final site plan and bridge design.

The deck of the bridge will be 14-feet above the level of the canal – well above water-borne recreational activity and a contemplated flood wall. On the Waikīkī side, there is a ramp between the proposed wall and the Ala Wai Boulevard sidewalk that will not interfere with a proposed flood mitigation wall.

The design of the bridge will not accommodate motorized transport such as cars or trucks, and only active transportation such as biking, walking or rolling will be allowed.

With a nearly 300-foot clear span, the concrete cable-stayed bridge will preserve sight lines for canoeing and other traditional practices and not interfere with the historic canal walls.

The bridge’s asymmetrical design in plan and elevation has elements intended to be an abstraction of local inspirations such as fishing nets, waterfalls, and traditional musical instruments.

The single-tower design helps to maintain views of the surrounding urban form and landscapes beyond.

The bridge project will result in enhanced safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, and local partnership and collaboration.

Ala Pono is expected to facilitate reduced emissions by promoting a modal shift to active transportation, especially for local, neighborhood-adjacent trips.

The bridge would connect Waikīkī with the McCully and Mōʻiliʻili areas.