60-year-old bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision in mid-August, near Ala Moana Park, died on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office called on Sunday, Sept. 5, around 5 p.m. to inform the department that the 60-year-old male bicyclist from the Aug. 17 vehicle and bicycle collision near Ala Moana Park and Ala Moana Boulevard, died from injuries he sustained.
Besides the deceased 60-year-old male bicyclist, other parties involved in vehicle collision, includes a 26-year-old Honolulu male motorist and his 18-year-old mainland visitor passenger, who were not injured as a result of the collision.
HPD said around 11:30 p.m. the 26-year-old male motorist and his 18-year-old mainland visitor passenger, were traveling southbound on Ala Moana Park Drive, entering Ala Moana Beach Park.
As the 26-year-old Honolulu Male motorist proceeded southbound on Ala Moana Park Drive, a 60-year-old Honolulu male bicyclist traveling eastbound on the Ala Moana Beach Park pathway entered into the roadway, into the path of the 26-year-old Honolulu male motorist and at which time was struck and ejected onto the roadway.
At the time of the incident, the 60-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet, nor did his bicycle have any safety equipment at the time of the collision.
According to HPD, the 60-year-old bicyclist was outside of a marked crosswalk when he entered the roadway.
Also, HPD said neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this collision. The investigation is still ongoing.