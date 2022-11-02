HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center’s Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The 50-foot structure is about 2,000 pounds of resin and made up of 2,500 square feet of fiber glass. It can now be found on the Ala Moana Center’s makai parking deck.

“The annual debut of Big Santa has been one of our favorite holiday traditions at Ala Moana Center for more than 60 years,” said Jacob Wilson, vice president and senior general manager of Ala Moana Center. “We look forward to welcoming customers this holiday season as we continue to strive to provide a memorable shopping experience that is enjoyable for all.”

Their Big Santa was unveiled in 2020 and is made up of 30 individual pieces. Their new Santa replaced the original Big Santa which was made of paper mâché and required a crane for installation.

From start to finish it took the team 18 hours to properly install the 50-foot Big Santa structure.

The Ala Moana Center, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., is the largest open-air shopping center in the world.

They also have an extended list of holiday hours you can find on their website and the days the shopping center will be closed in observance of holidays.