HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2023/2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational opening ceremony brought dozens of new faces and familiar ones too.

Each surfer accepted their Eddie plaque and lei before paddling out for the pule in the bay.

Uncle Tony Moniz lead the pule this year as Clyde Aikau recovers after addressing health issues this year.

But the excitement was in the air – only twice in its 37 years has the contest been held back to back.

“On a normal year it’s like a 50-50, maybe even 20% chance of running it the year after but this year I would say it’s more like a 75% chance because we have El Niño and we have these big swells coming in,” said contest director Liam McNamara.

“They’re saying it’s El Nino and in 2016 there was about 10, 20-foot swells so if it’s anything like that then I think it will run again,” said Luke Shepardson, 2023 Eddie winner.

Family and friends all remembered Eddie’s legacy as the North Shores first lifeguard and last years reigning champ hopes to win it again.

“I’m going to give it my all and do what I did last year and hopefully catch some good waves,” said Shepardson.

Many Maui surfers invited this year – Kai Lenny, Tyler Larronde, Paige Alms – are familiar faces, but for Lahaina native Tiare Lawrence, just making the alternate list is emotional.

“You know we’ve been dealing with a lot on Maui and so for me being from Lahaina, being invited to this event meant a lot to me because it does help to instill a lot of hope and inspiration to the families and the keiki that are displaced so I just feel so much mana and support coming from my hometown, so it feels good to be here,” said Lawrence.

The contest director said 10 countries are being represented and there are more big wave surfers today than 20 years ago.

“I think we have an outstanding invite list this year and represented from all over and many North Shore boys,” said McNamara.

“Growing up and seeing this event, and coming to the ceremony, and seeing all of our heroes and idols, come down to this event, you know, growing up whenever that Eddie ran it was the biggest thing for our little town here and to see those guys sending it on the waves and be celebrating what Eddie was, and who he was as a man and dedicating his life to the ocean,” said John John Florence.

Nathan hopes to give his brother some friendly competition this year.

“I’m glad that I’m healthy and I’m really hoping that it runs this year so who’s gonna win win this year? Ideally me,” said Nathan Florence.

“Nope, it’s gonna be me,” rebuttaled John John Florence.