The 2021 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health reports 172 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 11. There are 108 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 33 on Maui, 20 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 10 out of state. That brings state total to 23,513.

DOH reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the state on Monday. The state death toll now stands at 309.