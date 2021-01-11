The 2021 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship

Local News
High school seniors and parents, this one is for you! Due to the pandemic and changes in the school year, the 2021 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship is now available to more students. Kathy Matayoshi, HMSA Senior Vice President and Chief Community Engagement Officer, joined us this morning with all of the details.

Click here for more information and to apply.

