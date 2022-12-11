HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of runners from all over the world had an early start to their day with the 50th Honolulu Marathon starting at 5 a.m.

The first finisher completed the course in just two hours and fourteen minutes. Asefa Mengstu, the first finisher, said, “Hawaii is good. I like the way people are yelling so happy. I’m happy. I’ll be back next year!”

Meanwhile runners throughout the course were being cheered on by the community.

A lot of the runners said today was the perfect weather day with a nice breeze.

As runners crossed the finish line, they were greeted by the sound of the medals clanking; and the runners received them with smiles on their faces.

Many runners were emotional as they completed this race in honor of loved ones who have passed. Vanessa Odom ran for her sister who passed away earlier this year. “It’s the first time I’ve ever done that, and I really felt her with me.” Said Odom.

Another runner, Elmar Toledo, said, “my sister died because of cancer; my dad died because of cancer. So, I want a cure. This is a run for a cure, and I did it. I did it.”

Others were proud of themselves simply for what they accomplished. “It’s my first one back post kids. So 11 years, it was hard; but it was good. Cloud coverage was amazing, and the wind was also really helpful,” said Jenni Vaughan.

“I had a dream of running a marathon in all 50 states. This was my 50th state. I kept Hawaii as my 50th state” Sripathi Kethu

From keiki to kupuna runners, this race was one to remember.