HONOLULU (KHON) 2) — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management System wants you to know that the siren you are hearing is only the monthly test.

It is not a warning regarding the ongoing wildland fire happening in the Mililani area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11:45 a.m., the siren will test as part of its monthly coordinated effort to ensure the system is functioning properly.

HI-EMA said that during the monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute the standard Attention Alert Signal which is the steady tone you hear.

This will include a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System which will be conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding. This is in cooperation with the Hawai‘i broadcast industry.

HI-EMA said that there will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test. You can click here for more information.

“The all-hazard Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of the Hawai‘i Statewide Alert and Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies,” according to HI-EMA’s information page. “If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. These may be in the form of a local radio or television station broadcast, and/or a cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.”

HI-EMA also wants you to know that Oʻahu residents and visitors who are in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park will likely also hear a “whooping” tone which will be followed by the siren test.

These areas impacted by this include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nānākuli, Kapolei and ‘Ewa Beach.

“The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials siren warning group that would be activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools, residents, and visitors in the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park,” reads HI-EMA’s information page.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you have any queries, then you can contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.