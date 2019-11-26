Thanksgiving update for Pali Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update on Pali Highway (Route 61) to Oahu motorists:

  • No closures on Thanksgiving weekend starting from Wednesday night, Nov. 27, and including Sunday, Dec. 1. Both directions will be open Wednesday through Monday.
  • Nightly full closures of Honolulu-bound lanes and single lane closure on the Kaneohe/Kailua-bound side will resume on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
  • Beginning the week of Dec. 1, nightly closures will be on a Monday to Friday schedule, meaning the first closure of the week starts at 8 p.m. Monday and ends 5 a.m. Saturday.

